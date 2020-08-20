Friday, August 21, 2020
Home / News / New barracks construction at Fort McCoy

New barracks construction at Fort McCoy

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:15am admin1

An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown June 18, 2020, where a new multi-million dollar barracks is being built at Fort McCoy.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here