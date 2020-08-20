New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:15am admin1
An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown June 18, 2020, where a new multi-million dollar barracks is being built at Fort McCoy.
An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown June 18, 2020, where a new multi-million dollar barracks is being built at Fort McCoy.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com