New Camp Douglas Village Hall nears completion

When the new Camp Douglas village hall opens for business on March 19 it will do so with a new village clerk/treasurer.

Sarah Stark started that role Feb. 17 replacing Tammi Landowski. Stark said Landowski has been available to ease the job transition.

The community center portion of the project is slated for completion in early April.

Stark is excited to start working in a new building. When construction started in 2019 on the building Landowski worked out of interim space at the Camp Douglas public works shop. Local Amish began deconstruction of the old community hall May 20, 2019 and the process to build new moved steady. Stark has been conducting village business in the public works office.

Interior work is still being done on the building, which is located next to the Camp Douglas fire department.

The building is designed with separate entrances for the village hall and community center on the exterior.

A ribbon cutting/grand opening date is on the agenda for discussion at the March 11 village board meeting, Stark added.

Construction on a new building started July 15 of last year to replace a facility that while steeped in history, was outdated.

It was determined the building was structurally comprised so the timing was right for the village to pursue new construction.

R.J. Jurowski Construction of Whitehall was general contractor for the project, bid at just a shade under $1.3 million.

Half of that cost came from a community block development grant the village was awarded. The village matched the grant to make the project a reality.

"We would not have been able to do this without that grant," Landowski said in a Monroe County Herald story last year. Our village board has been talking about this for years."

The old center was a hub of activity and the new center will be nothing less. Along with the village clerk's office it features a community room, food pantry, village board meeting room, senior meal site and multi-use gymnasium.

Residents insisted the new building have gym space to provide the same community benefit as the former site, it was noted in the earlier Herald story. There are local home school groups that use the space and it houses winter league volleyball."

The April election is still planned for the Camp Douglas school as an interim polling location. That decision was made last year. Better safe than sorry to finish to meet an election deadline.

The next project on the horizon is a new fire station in five to eight years. There was thought to combine both projects, but was determined too costly for village taxpayers to absorb at one time.