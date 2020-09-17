New Camp Douglas Village Hall opens to the public

Sarah Stark was excited to start her new role as Camp Douglas village clerk/treasurer in mid-February.

But after June 17 coming to work for Stark became even more enjoyable from a comfort stand point. June 17 was the first day Stark was able to work in her office in the new Camp Douglas Village Hall. Stark had been working in an interim office in the Camp Douglas Public Works building until her new office was move-in ready as final construction was completed.

Along with the village hall public space the building features a new gymnasium and community center. Stark said the gym/community center is now available to lease.

That use has been minimal due to COVID-19, but there has been a wedding reception and a graduation thus far. Workers recently applied the last coat of sealant on gym floor. The floor awaits its first scuff marks from the soles of a pair of gym shoes. That shine will not last forever.

The goal is to have the gym available for winter volleyball league sometime in January 2021, Stark added.

Construction started July 15, 2019 on the building. Local Amish began deconstruction of the old community hall May 20, 2019 and the process to build new moved steady. The building was steeped in history, but it was also determined to be structurally deficient so the village pursued new construction.

The building is located next to the Camp Douglas fire department. The building is designed with separate entrances for the village hall and community center on the exterior, Stark added.

R.J. Jurowski Construction of Whitehall was general contractor for the project, bid at just a shade under $1.3 million.

Half of that cost came from a community block development grant the village was awarded. The village matched the grant to make the project a reality.

The old center was a hub of activity and the new center will be nothing less. Along with the village clerk's office, gym and multi-use community room, the building is also the site for the local food pantry and a senior meal site location.

Residents insisted the new building have gym space to provide the same community benefit as the former site, it was noted in an earlier Monroe County Herald story. There are local home school groups that use the space. In the earlier Herald story it was noted the next project on the horizon is a new fire station in five to eight years. There was thought to combine both projects, but was determined too costly for village taxpayers to absorb at one time.

The village hall will also provide space for another fast approaching local event. Local elections were held at the Camp Douglas Elementary School while the village hall was under construction.

But the village hall will be ready for what promises to be a busy Nov. 3 election day. If a reminder is needed, there is a significant national office up for grabs.