New choir director brings competitive edge to SHS show choir

For years, Sparta High’s show choir has been performing for fellow students and families at assemblies and concerts, but now, the group has another, tougher audience.

Camie Schneider started teaching choir at Sparta last school year, and is giving students an opportunity they have never had before.

Upstage Adrenaline, the school’s first-ever competitive show choir, just finished its first season, and so far, things are looking good for them.

“They took second at their first competition at Viterbo, so that was really exciting,” Schneider said.

The 17-member group placed in all three other competitions, and wrapped up the season at Logan over the weekend.

“I think they’re doing a wonderful job, but of course I’m a little biased,” Schneider laughed. “We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback. As far as vocals go, pretty much every judge and critique judge has said we sound … fuller and louder than some groups that have 50 people.”

The group began working on the set during a show choir camp in August. Since then, they have practiced together three times a week.

“They’ve become really close, just working as a team,” Schneider said. “It’s not an individual thing at all. All the choreography has to be exactly the same, cutoffs for vocals have to be the same – so they really do have to work together to get a good show.”

Schneider, who came to Sparta with seven years’ experience, says having a competitive choral group is a great way to keep students engaged.

“It’s fun to watch them push themselves, because – not that we want the arts to be competitive – but it pushes them a little extra because they want to keep improving.”

She says it can also be a confidence-booster.

“They’re also getting some recognition, which is always fun,” she said. “We get excited about the arts, but it’s not as publicized as some other activities, so it’s fun for them to actually get out in the community and show them everything they can do.”

The five-song set features upbeat opening and closing numbers, with a contemporary theater piece, a ballad and female-only and male-only songs.

Their choreographer, Kyle Stugelmayer, also brings his own expertise.

“We worked together with the Holmen show choir, and he has one choir in Alabama and another in South Dakota – he’s all over the place,” Schneider said. “We’re lucky to have him.”

Schneider says Kyle Sonneman, who teaches choir at the middle school, has even expressed interest in starting a show choir with his students.

“That will help kids understand what it is, and get excited for it for high school,” Schneider said.

The group is open to all high school students, whether taking choir classes or not. Auditions are held in May to prepare for the week-long show choir camp in August.