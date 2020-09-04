New COVID-19 case in county

The Monroe County Health Department Wednesday reported another confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to eight so far.

The man is in his 70s and is the first of the Monroe County cases to be hospitalized. According to the health department, two people from earlier cases have recovered and 338 residents have tested negative for the virus.

Sharon Nelson, health department director and county health officer, warns that is no time to become complacent because the data shows the COVID-19 outbreak is predicted to peak within three to seven weeks, between April 23 and May 23.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Human Services, modeling indicates that, without action, like social distancing and Safe-at-Home policies being implemented, COVID-19 would have caused 22,000 infections by April 8 and between 440 and 1,500 deaths.

Those projections are based on data compiled by DHS between March 3 and March 15, 2020. The data showed exponential growth; cases doubled every 3.4 days. “To illustrate this across one week, if a Monday morning started with 100 cases, then there would be 200 cases by Thursday afternoon and 400 cases by the following Monday,” the report said.

The report also says that due to the time that passes between transmission, symptoms, and a test result, policies like Safer at Home will need more time to result in a significant decrease in cases reported.

Nelson said there are now 14 labs in Wisconsin doing COVID-19 testing and they think they can do about 36,000 tests a day.

“So, lab capacity is increasing,” she said.

She added that his is a challenging time for people and everybody has to do their part.

“We have this virus that knows no boundaries,” she said. “Yes, we’re very fortunate that we haven’t had any deaths in Monroe County, and no one knows anyone who died, but across this country and across the globe, look at the statistics and see what is happening related to this virus. We’re doing this together.”