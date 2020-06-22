New COVID cases in county

The Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday, June 18.

The new cases include:

· Male in his 30s who is asymptomatic

· Male in his 26s, mild symptoms

· Female in her 20s, mild symptoms

· Female in her 20s, mild symptoms

· Male in his 40s moderate symptoms

· Female in her 20s with moderate symptoms

· Female in her 30s mild symptoms

· Female in her 60s, mild symptoms

· Male in his 90s mild symptoms

· Male in his 70s severe symptoms, currently hospitalized

Monroe County now has a total of 49 confirmed cases of the virus in Monroe County. The county also has 27 people who have recovered from the virus, 19 active cases, two hospitalizations and one death.

A free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be offered on Tuesday, June 30 from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Tomah Armory, 520 Mill St, Tomah.

MCHD and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to host the community drive-through testing site, where nasal swab tests will be conducted.

This testing site is open to anyone age five years and older, who is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms. Even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to attend.

• fever

• cough

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing -chills or repeated shaking with chills -muscle pain

• headache

• sore throat

• new loss of taste or smell

Lines may become long and those attending are required to remain in their vehicles. Organizers suggest bringing a book or other in-car entertainment. No antibody testing will be performed at this time.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as they are available. Additional information will be on MCHD Facebook page and online at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.