New hotels on Tomah City Council agenda

The expected development of land surrounding the Tomah Health campus appears to be gaining some momentum.

The Tomah City Council will review information that is part of a comprehensive hotel study. In his report to the council city administrator Brad Hanson has indicated interest from three developers for hotel

One hotel is interested in TID 10 (by the new hospital). The other is interested in building in either TID 8 (downtown) or TID 10. Since discussion with the first two hotels, a third has indicated interest

One completed a site visit and meeting with staff on Thursday, Jan. 28. The other has indicated a visit to Tomah in the near future. The city has received three proposals for the study.

They are from Hospitality Marketers International, Inc. (HMI), Core Distinction Group (CDG), and Patek Hospitality Consultants, Inc. (PHC). All three firms are based in Wisconsin. HMI completed a field research overview report for the city in 2016.

At this point of the process Hanson said city staff recommends to retain Core Distinction Group based on their study costs, one-item charge, and experience in consulting, hotel comprehensive studies, and recent experience working within the hotel industry for hotel chains.

In other business the council will take action on granting cabaret licenses for the Downtown Thursday Night concert series. Tomah Chamber of Commerce president Tina Thompson said live entertainment on Superior Avenue is planned for July 1, July 8, July 15, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

After a successful first year in 2109 the event was shelved in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. But organizers are confident the event can pick up where it left off pending the status of Covid 19 moving ahead this year. Due to the success in 2019 the footprint of the event now includes the 800 and 900 blocks of Superior Avenue with food and business vendors for a family friendly event.

Council will consider a special beer and wine permit application for Tomah Baseball Club, Inc. for its Opening Night event Saturday, March 6 at the Recreation Park Gold Building. The event is a key fundraiser for Tomah youth baseball.

Council will consider a resolution pertaining to used vacation time and Covid-19. Due to unplanned time off due to Covid stay at home orders some employees are nearing the maximum vacation time accrued and face losing that time. Council will consider a resolution for a one-time opportunity for all employees to submit a request for up to one or two week(s) of vacation time for additional pay at straight time with the next available payroll.

The council will consider a request for discussion between the Tomah police department and Tomah school district and the management of school crossing guards. At the present the TPD handles hiring and crossing guard placement.

According to information presented to the council when TPD has a shortage of crossing guards police officers fill the void.

This creates a shortage to enforce traffic laws and maintain safety around school grounds.

The resolution will direct drafting an ordinance for crossing guards and staff to open discussions with the school district about possibly transferring responsibility of crossing guards to the school district.

The council will consider approval to purchase materials to repair the Buckley Park Scout cabin at a cost of $45,637. The money will come from $100,000 that was carried forward to the 2021 budget for the repair project.

Due to several businesses donating labor and/or materials there will be some overall cost savings. T2 Construction, Wire Pro and John Shuck Plumbing have committed to assist with the project.

T2 Construction will donate labor to remove and replace the roof structure and repair the sidewall.

Wire Pro has committed to donate labor for the electrical work.

John Shuck Plumbing and Repair has committed to donate labor and some material for any plumbing needs.

Tomah Public Works has committed to assist with any excavating needed around the building.

Tomah Parks Department and local Scout groups will do community projects to approve the aesthetic look (painting, detailing, etc.).

The council will consider approval to repair a 40-year-old air handling unit at city hall at a cost of $172,020. The upgraded unit will be more efficient and control pathogens with an ionization system.

And although not on the agenda as an action item Hanson did note in his administrator's report to the council a possible location for the proposed Tomah combined public safety building (fire/EMT services). The first site was taken off the table when negotiations between the city and Canadian Pacific Railroad fizzled.

Public disclosure for the most recent site is premature at this time, but Hanson noted in his report the location has been vetted with other departments and there "is a benefit to this location for at least one of those departments."

Hanson added that Keller, the firm working with the city and their engineer noted the site is favorable in relation to its location. But it was also noted, "it will have some steps to overcome."

Committee of the Whole meets tonight (Monday) at 6:30 p.m. Tomah council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. They will go into closed session and expect to be back in open session by 6:30 p.m.