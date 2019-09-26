New Marcos chef familiar name from Tee Pee past

The old saying goes, if you don't like the heat, stay out of the kitchen.

Rudy Noble does not mind the heat and the longtime chef at the Tee Pee Supper Club is back in a local kitchen. Noble has been hired by Mark Chew to cook at Marco's Italian and American Grill in Warrens. The two men are sharing chef duties at Marco's. Noble started working for Chew about two weeks ago and brings 50 years experience to Marco's, including his years working for Ed Thompson at the Tee Pee Supper Club.

Noble's experience includes work at restaurants in Arizona, Utah, California, Texas and Nevada. Chew is confident locals will remember Noble's ability to cook a great steak at the Tee Pee along with hearty Wisconsin comfort food. Both men are taking time to tailor Marco's menu to fit what Noble brings to the table.

"Rudy is strong with cooking Wisconsin style food," Chew said.

The men met through a Tomah acquaintance after Noble returned to Tomah. Noble said he sought a hiatus from Wisconsin after Thompson died from cancer in 2011. They share more than an uncanny physical stature. Both men also share a desire to serve quality food.

They joke their ethnic background may raise some eyebrows for their strengths in the kitchen.

Chew, who is Vietnamese, is known for his Italian cooking. Rudy, with Philippino descenet, known for steaks and other Wisconsin favorites. One of those the Friday fish fry. Something Chew still concedes he has yet to master. Noble arrives in time to help Chew introduce brick oven baked pizzas at Marco's. Chew plans to focus on building a catering service with Noble on board.

"The kitchen is in the blood," Noble said, adding this learning curve has been finding his way around another kitchen.

Noble has worked as sauce chef, banquet chef. He has been a head chef and played second fiddle at some stops along the road. Both men are confident they can complement each other's strengths.

"We have a mutual respect for each other," Chew said. "We will be in the kitchen together. It will be like having another wife (he said with a laugh). We work well together and both believe in being hands on."

Chew is anxious for Noble to bring some of his supper club background to Marco's. Chew quips he is still working to grasp the fondness for the Wisconsin supper club staple, a brand old fashioned.

"This is kind of turning into a supper club scene by accident," Chew said. "We like a relaxed atmosphere. People like to sit at the bar and have a cocktail."

Noble is glad to be back in the area.

"I've been to and worked in so many places, but I love (this area)," Noble said.

Said Chew, "The people in this area make it easy to live here."

Chew has worked building alliance with Tomah's prep athletes, hosting team meals for the Timberwolves girl's golf team and most recently a team meal for the football team. He hopes work with the Tomah youth wrestling program for a fundraiser, himself an avid wrestling fan.

They are gearing for the expected hungry masses related to the Warrens Cranberry Festival, just around the corner, Sept.27-29. It will be Chew's first experience with Cranfesters. Noble has seen those crowds in the past from his time at the Tee Pee. Marco's will have a food tent at Cranfest.

The start of the football season means Green Bay Packer parties. A revamped tiki bar will be covered with a tent and portable heaters with multiple big screen televisions to watch the Packers and Wisconsin Badger football. Look for tent by Cranfest, Chew added.

Noble becomes another part of a core group that helps Marco's improve.

"The key thing is people behind the bar and in the kitchen," Chew said. "We look at making things better."