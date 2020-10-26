New organization will offer support teams for individuals entering recovery

After the partnership between the Monroe County Safe Community Coalition and Couleecap, Inc. dissolved with the completion of the 10-year Drug Free Communities grant, Natalie Morescki’s position as coordinator was eliminated.

Morescki, who was and still is very passionate about the work the coalition was doing, identified there was a need for a new non-profit agency in Monroe County. Next Steps for Change will build community-based support teams to connect with members of the community suffering from substance abuse disorders.

“We all know that it is a true need in the community,” Morescki said. “Law enforcement agencies have not had the resources, whether it’s funding or officers to put these teams together.”

The mission of the organization is to lead individuals to their “next steps” toward recovery by utilizing teams to be P.A.A.R.T. of the solution. Police Assisted Addiction Response Teams (P.A.A.R.T.) will be trained to work with people who present with substance use disorders through situations such as drug overdoses, drug charges or as a self-referral wanting help with getting into recovery.

“The training piece is what we need to get things up and going so our teams can start working,” Morescki said. “Our teams are the crucial part of the work we are going to do.”

The teams will be comprised of a lot of the groups and individuals that Morescki already worked with while she was with the coalition such as law enforcement, faith-based organizations, EMTs, fire departments, human services and more.

Teams will also require certified peer specialists and recovery coaches, who are individuals that are specifically trained to be a sort of mentor in helping a person who wants to get into recovery.

Next Steps for Change will partner with local hospitals and clinics when an individual comes in due to a drug overdose. The teams will be notified through a law enforcement agency, who will then complete what is known as a “warm hand off” to a peer specialist or recovery coach who will then meet with the individual.

“Law enforcement has to be a part of the work we’re doing,” Morescki explained. “They are crucial because we wouldn’t be able to be notified by the hospital, but if law enforcement is called then that’s public record and they can share with us that somebody came in and we can have our team connect with that person within the first 72 hours.”

The agency will be able to connect individuals with human services as well as a ministry if needed and even housing.

“We’ll have resources so we can be that one stop to help people get connected to the right people,” Morescki added. “Law enforcement officers don’t have the time to follow someone long term to be a case manager, but that’s where our peer specialists will step in.”

With Morescki’s skill set and experience in collaborating, coordinating, organizing and planning will make putting the teams together easier for her.

“I have all of those working relationships already because of the work I did with the coalition and it’s easy for me to connect those groups together,” she said, adding that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department and Tomah Police Department have all committed to the project already. “They’re excited about what we’re doing and how they’re going to be part of the solution.”

Morescki’s goal is to begin the work in Monroe County and eventually expand into La Crosse County. Next Steps for Change will be hosting a meeting on November 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. by invitation only for community members and numerous agencies interested in the working being done.

For more information on Next Steps for Change or to inquire about being invited to the meeting, please contact Morescki by email at natalie@nextstepsforchange.com or by phone at (608) 466-6677.

“In Monroe County resources are tight and not every department has enough officers to devote one officer to starting this type of program in each department,” Morescki said. “I will coordinate it across all of Monroe County to make it work, make it happen and be their support to help get policies in place with the hope that eventually it will become sustainable within the county.”