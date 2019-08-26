A new project for the Five Shovelmen

Next year, Sparta's Five Shovelmen will be adding another bridge to their portfolio, when they replace the Love Lock Bridge over Beaver Creek in downtown next year.

The Shovelmen, led by Reinhard Mueller, have five bridges, a sign and a bathroom under their belts already, but are apparently itching for a new challenge.

Sparta Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning announced last week that the city was awarded a ----- grant for $117,400 to go toward improving bike trails that lead from the Chamber Depot on Milwaukee Street to downtown.

Included in that project is the replacement of the bridge and the development of a small bike park on city-owned property next to Healthy Touch on East Main Street. That property accesses the Love Lock Bridge, which has become rickety over the years and is built nowhere to the standards of the Five Shovelmen, according to Mueller.

He said the current bridge came as a kit, and while it is engineered, it lacks the character and durability of a Shovelmen structure. He points out it is still in the development stage, but he envisions a bridge with less arch, sturdier construction and better foundations that will likely include pilings drilled up to 40 feet into the ground.

About $50,000 of the grant is earmarked for the new bridge, which also will be made of wood. The current bridge has an 80-foot span, and is 50 feet from abutment to abutment.

The actual design and budget have yet to be finalized. Besides Mueller, the Five Shovelmen include Jim Cook, Jerry Kast, Al Jenkins and Kerry Schumann. To date, their projects include the Beaver Creek Covered Bridge behind the library; the Mary Morrow Bridge, The Pointe Covered Bridge, and the Event Sign Bridge in Evans-Bosshard Park, the Ben Bikin Park Footbridge, and the Five Shovelmen Bridge in Amundson Park. Breaking from the bridge theme, their most recently completed project is the "Around the Corner Rest Stop" bathrooms in Evans-Bosshard Park.

Fahning said the city hasn't officially received the grant yet, but he's 100% sure it will.

"We have a good history of expending all our grant money for past projects and have received every grant the city applied for since I've been here," he said.

Mueller said the Five Shovelmen will be anxious to get started in the spring after the ground thaws.

Fahning also informed the council last week that the Goodman Court rainwater retention pond project is set to begin Sept. 9.

The retention pond will be built west of the subdivision on a 10-acre parcel between Cty. Hwy. BC and Harbor Road. The city purchased the land from Bill and Kristin Nussdorfer.

Cedar Corporation designed and engineered the project, and will oversee the construction, which also includes extending a storm sewer along Cty. Hwy. BC to the retention pond. Another part of the project will run a ditch along Harbor Avenue to Montgomery Street to collect rainwater runoff.

The Goodman Subdivision was never engineered when it was developed, resulting in flooding of streets and basements whenever a big rain event sends water rushing off Putman's Ridge to the west.

The project would earn the city credits in the phosphorus trading program, which allows municipalities to invest in methods that keep nutrients out of waterways in lieu of making expensive upgrades in their wastewater treatment plants.

The city has earned other phosphorus trading credits by doing stream bank improvements along portions of the La Crosse River and Farmers Valley and Beaver creeks.