New reporter joins Herald staff

Nicole Vik of Park Rapids, Minnesota, joined the staff of the Monroe County Herald on Monday, it was announced this week by Publisher Greg Evans.

Vik, who was a staff reporter for the twice-weekly Park Rapids Enterprise since February, 2016, will be responsible for Sparta school coverage as well as other area school feature and board coverage, along with circuit court reporting, feature writing and social media responsibility.

She attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth, majoring in English and has also majored in film and production classes from the Art Institutes of Internal Minnesota in Minneapolis.

She is a native of Park Rapids and said she hopes to gain a lot of experience as a reporter for the Herald, anxious to meet local residents and get involved in the community.

“We really feel good about adding Nicole to our staff,” said Evans. “She will be able to bring even better local coverage to the area.”

Fellow news staff members Pat Mulvaney as editor, J.P. Schaller as sports editor, Tim Evans as general manager, Bob Kliebenstein as Tomah area staff reporter and various correspondents, welcome Vik to the Herald.