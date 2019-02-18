New SASD bus contractor ready to tackle the challenge

In late January, the Sparta Area School Board approved a new busing contract with Southwest Bus Service based out of Prairie du Chien. Southwest is a family-owned company in its second generation, which is currently owned and operated by Derrick and Sara Boxrucker.

Derrick’s dad started the business with a partner in 1983 and bought out his partner in 1987.

“I’ve been around buses my whole life. I don’t know what it is about it but it’s always fascinated me and I’ve tried doing different things and it always just leads right back to the school buses,” he said. “It’s just something fun, it’s challenging and I get a lot of reward out of it. It’s never the same thing day after day.”

The Boxruckers currently serve both the Prairie du Chien and DeSoto school districts and the contract with Sparta will take effect this July.

Derrick said he has always wanted to expand and when the opportunity came along to bid the contract with Sparta, he looked into it and felt it would be a good fit.

“It sounds like Sparta had some issues over the years with bussing and we offer that small town personal feel. If there is an issue you can talk to us, you’re not talking to this person to talk to that person,” he said, adding that Sparta is a bigger community than what they currently serve. “I’ve always wanted something else different than what we’re doing now. I want to prove to myself that I can do the next thing. I never want to be huge but I just want the challenge to provide the service and prove that we are legit. Our core values are strong.”

The Boxruckers say they genuinely like what they do and they feel that shows.

“We currently have two districts running very well and we felt we were okay to take on more,” Sara said.

After getting the news that a committee had selected Southwest to be Sparta’s new bus service, Derrick went straight to work penciling down ideas.

“We want to be the service that is reliable,” Derrick said. “Even the smallest and most minor issues would really bug us.”

“Derrick takes everything very seriously. He still stresses and wakes up at four in the morning to go check things and he’s there on Sunday nights starting stuff if it’s cold,” Sara added. “It’s important to us to make it the best we can. Derrick works very hard to make sure that’s what happens.”

With the challenge of a driver shortage, the Boxruckers feel confident that local community members would like working for them. They claim to be sincere, honest and supportive of their staff.

Derrick said he does everything he would ask an employee to do. He drives routes, he does maintenance and he has even cleaned out toilets.

There is a lot of work to be done prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Right now, the Boxruckers are busy ordering equipment including buses, radios, cameras and routing software as well as building a team of staff to include a reliable terminal manager.

“I want to be as prepared as we can be by July 1,” Derrick said. “I know there is still going to be some growing and learning but I want to be ready to hit the ground running.”

Derrick said he will be temporarily living in Sparta for the duration of the start up until all parties are satisfied with the direction of the service.

The Boxruckers are excited to explore all of the outdoor recreational options the Sparta area has to offer. They are also looking forward to getting to know the school and would like to be involved in the community in different aspects as much as they can.

“We want families to know we’re safe and reliable and that they can trust us,” Sara said. “I hope they get to know us and who we are. We’re real people and we enjoy what we do.”

“It is a very rewarding career. Bus drivers are a huge part of a student’s day,” Derrick added. “We’re the first one they see and the last one they see. We’re a very important part of their life.”