Nine charged in Tomah drug busts
Mon, 05/08/2017 - 11:11am admin1
Ten people were arrested April 12 after search warrants were executed at two separate Tomah residences last month. Nine have been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Ten people were arrested April 12 after search warrants were executed at two separate Tomah residences last month. Nine have been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com