No dampened spirits in Leon as it readies for annual Gatorfest

When you've got a good thing going, why mess with it?

That's the thinking of Leon Gatorfest organizers who are getting ready to put on their 17th annual event next weekend, Aug 23-25, in the small unincorporated village just south of Sparta on Hwy. 27.

They've got a tried-and-true game plan, that includes a laundry basket softball tournament, volleyball tournament, music, food, kid's activities, and features an always popular stand-still parade, where the floats are stationary and the spectators move.

Those attending can expect the same welcoming small-town hospitality from a tight-knit community that has been drawn even closer by Mother Nature.

Over the last two summers, Leon has been devastated by flooding from the Little La Crosse River, which left large swaths of the humble hamlet underwater. Gatorfest Committee President Beth Slayton said those disasters brought out the best in neighbors and showed how a small town can pull together.

She describes Leon as a community of "very selfless and generous people", who all pitched in to help each other when disaster struck.

In fact, this year's parade marshals exemplify that small-town, helping attitude. They are sisters Connie Schaitel and Chris Brieske, who grew up in Leon, went to the Leon Grade School and have been big supporters of Gatorfest. Chris even keeps the Leon Community Center grounds mowed all summer long.

"We're lucky to have them," said Slayton.

One of Gatorfest's annual events is in memory of a couple of Leon supporters who passed away much too early. The Tim and Karen Greeno Walk/Run for Education begins at 9 a.m. It is sponsored by 2 Brothers Powersports, Service Masters and Leon Country Floors & More with proceeds going toward scholarships.

The Leon Valley Livewires 4-H Club members and their parents are also a huge part of the community and Gatorfest.

"They put on a wonderful variety of food," said Slayton. This year that will include gyros, which they added to their usual tasty offerings. On Saturday, there is the popular chicken-Q put on by the Leon Garden Club, beginning at 10 a.m. and going until the food runs out.

Then on Sunday, "Jim's Pancake & Sausage Breakfast", named for life-long Town of Leon resident Jim Wells whose family puts it on, begins serving at 8:30 a.m.

Shock Pocket performs on the fest grounds Saturday from 8 p.m. until midnight.

All day Saturday and Sunday there will be an arts & craft show in the Community Center and the grounds will have kids activities like face painting and a bouncy house. A kids pedal tractor pull, for youngsters ages 4-12, begins at 1 p.m.

"We really try to make it a kid friendly environment," said Slayton.

She added that everyone has their fingers crossed that the area's annual 100 year floods have come to an end. There will be a plaque on the Gatorfest shed indicating last year's high-water mark during the late August floods. For this year's event, organizers had to replace coolers, freezers and other equipment lost to flood waters.

Flooding hit Leon again this summer but not to the extent of the last two years. Preparation for the festivities will begin in earnest this Wednesday, said Slayton, who credits other members of the Gatorfest Committee for pulling off the event year after year.

"It takes a group of dedicated and loyal people to put this on every year, so we are very fortunate."

This year's parade marshals, Kris and Connie were born and raised in the Town of Leon. Their parents Jim and Dort Brieske were long time business owners in the community. Kris and Connie both are still active in the community and have been long time volunteers for Gatorfest.

They sell tickets, help with the Laundry Basket Softball Tournament (keeping books, announcing) and help wherever needed. Since 2014, Kris has been doing the lawn mowing at the Gatorfest/Leon Community Center grounds.

The Stand Still Parade is Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

How it started

The history of Gatorfest dates back to 2002, when USA Today published an article about communities in the north having to deal with rogue alligators. The article described that Leon, Wisconsin was “in an uproar” after a pet alligator reportedly escaped from its owner’s property, leading authorities to add reptiles to a local animal control ordinance.

This got local Leonite Sharon Folcey thinking that if USA Today says Leon, WI has an alligator problem - then let’s have an alligator problem - or let alligators be a solution…..and so Gatorfest was born.

What started off as a one day, small get together behind the Leon Country Tavern has now turned in to a three day event held at the Leon Community Center.