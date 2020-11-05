Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Area motorists experienced some sticker shock at the pumps last week, as gas prices in Sparta and Tomah saw double-digit increases on a daily basis. AAA Wisconsin said the dramatic price hikes are driven by an increase in demand and a decrease in supply due as more people begin to travel. Herald photo by J.P. Schaller.

No more gas for $1 per gallon

After enjoying gas prices of less than $1 a gallon in some areas of the Coulee Region, motorists got a dose of reality last week when the cost began to increase dramatically.

