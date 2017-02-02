Saturday, February 4, 2017
Home / News / No more joint recommendations forthcoming

No more joint recommendations forthcoming

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 10:18am admin1

After five months the work of an ad hoc committee created to study revisions of the Tomah bond schedule for drug related offenses appears to have come to an abrupt end.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here