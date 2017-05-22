Northwood expands with new sandwich shop

Because Northwood Country Market is already well-known for having some of the best meats in Sparta, owner Glenn Kilmer says adding a sandwich shop simply ‘made sense’.

Now, customers can take a fresh, made-to-order sandwich to go, or sit down and enjoy it in the new, cozy seating area in 1003 Café.

“I think we knew we needed something new in our store, and knowing it was a department we felt would do well because other things were doing so well, it was just a tie-in,” Kilmer says. “We’re kind of known for our meats.”

Now that they’re a few weeks in and are learning what customers want, Kilmer, his wife, Loretta, and their sons Jared, Jaden and Justin have put out their first official menu, and are taking orders left and right.

“We all just kind of got our heads together,” Kilmer says. “We wanted something that had a nice variety, but something self explanatory. That way, when people learn what they like, it’s easy to order.”

‘The Northwoods’ comes piled high with pit ham, Stoneridge summer sausage and cheese. ‘The Chicken Salad’ is fresh and homemade. ‘The Italian Sub’ is a combination of pit ham, Genoa salami, capicola and provolone cheese. ‘The Turkey’ has shaved black pepper turkey breast with either cheddar or swiss. And ‘The Buffalo’ is spicy – “but not too much”.

Each sandwich comes on a Renaissance Bakery (Holmen) Seven-grain bread, a freshly-baked sub roll, or homemade Focaccia bread, and is piled with the customer’s choice of vegetables and condiments. Chips, deli salads and specialty coffees are available right at the counter.

Kilmer says he is grateful for his sons’ efforts to get the sandwich counter up and running.

“They get all the credit actually for the design of this thing and the inspiration,” he said.

He and Loretta have six children, all of whom have helped out at the market at one time or another.

The family moved to Sparta from Pennsylvania in 1992, when Kilmer began his ministry at the Sparta Mennonite Fellowship. Nine years later, they opened Northwood Country Market.

“When we started initially we actually did a few sandwiches, but our volume was low and we didn’t have a bakery at that time,” he said.

In 2001, Kilmer says the building (1003 W. Wisconsin St.) was in a less-than-ideal part of town.

“But it really, really has changed,” he said. “We’re kind of the antique in the area now. It’s become much more of a prime location.”

In addition to the deli and limited bakery, the market offers bulk food sales – especially their spices – and other things shoppers wouldn’t usually come across in a big-box store.

“As we all know, big is not always best,” Kilmer said. “So what that’s saying is that with the size of our operation, we can manage it a little bit better, and keep up on the very important things like friendliness and good service. We say those are two key elements.”

Northwood Country Market’s 1003 Café has their menu posted on its website: www.northwoodcm.com. Call-in orders are welcome.