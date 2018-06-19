Norwalk community comes together to expand its library

Norwalk's Doug Gnewikow is a man of action. He was at the village's library board meeting last year when it decided to expand the undersized library, but it took a little urging.

"Every year in January, they say 'let's find some money to build, so last year in February I said 'are you going to build or just talk about'," he recalled.

Gnewikow didn't hesitate.

"We had $13,000 in February and when broke ground in August, we had $51,000 and more coming in," he said.

The project, which is mostly complete, doubled the size of the building, adding a 32-by-32 foot addition on the front. According to Gnewikow, it took hundreds of volunteer man hours and a lot of generosity to get it done.

He spearheaded the operation but had plenty of help from Sherri and Mike Flock, Bob Keller, Zach Brown and Jim Stoikes just to name a few.

Zach Brown Construction put up the frame and roof and dry walled the inside, while Vilasik Electric did the wiring.

Donations poured in from the Lions and Lioness clubs, the Norwalk Rod & Gun Club and area service organizations. Personal donations ranging from $20-$500 helped fill the project's coffers too.

But the biggest boost came from the Rails-to-Trails organization, which puts on a marathon each fall on the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail running through the small village. The group anteed up $15,000 from its proceeds from the event.

The Brookwood industrial arts class even got into the act and is making the new library sign.

George Mack of Service plus donated time a materials for the in-floor heat, while John Muehlenkamp did the excavating work.

The result is a less congested facility, which now has an area for meetings, a new and expanded circulation desk and plenty of room for programs.

"Just overall more space," said Gnewikow.

But there's still more to be done. There's sidewalks and concrete pads yet to be poured and plenty of landscaping.

Gnewikow is still accepting donations and is hoping that generosity is still in the air.

"There's a lot to be paid for yet," he said.