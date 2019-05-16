Norwalk couple injured in two-vehicle crash

A Norwalk couple was injured Tuesday when the truck they were in collided with a semi on Hwy. 27 just south of the Interstate 90 eastbound off ramp.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, the accident occurred just after 5 p.m., when a 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by Michael Baughman of Cincinnati, IA, struck the driver side of a 2018 Ford F150 driven by John Dinger of Norwalk.

According to police, multiple witnesses who observed the crash stated the Ford truck failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled out in front of the Peterbilt semi-truck.

Dinger and his passenger, Rebecca Dinger, were transported to a medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. Baughman was not injured.

The Interstate 90 eastbound exit was closed down temporarily and traffic was stopped at times for southbound traffic on State Highway 27 while emergency crews cleared the crash scene.

The Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Ambulance, and Sparta Area Fire Department also responded with the assistance of the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.

The crash remains under investigation.