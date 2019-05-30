Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton among 114 Wisconsin Title I Schools of Recognition

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced 114 Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition awards for 2019, an honor that recognizes success in educating students from families who are economically disadvantaged.

Among them was the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School which received the award for achieving high test scores on the State of Wisconsin Forward Exam

"Students living in poverty often find themselves standing outside the dreams we hold for our youth," Stanford Taylor said. "To bring students back into the dream requires skill, knowledge, and commitment. Thank you, educators, support staff, families, partners – everyone who helped schools earn these awards. You are building a better future for your students and our state."

The award-winning schools are among those receiving federal Title I funding to provide services to high numbers or high percentages of economically disadvantaged children. During the May 20 ceremony at the State Capitol, the state superintendent recognized 19 High-Achieving schools, 23 High-Progress schools, and 81 Beating-the-Odds schools, including N-O-W Elementary School; nine schools achieved in more than one category.

Special recognition is given to schools earning awards for five, ten, or 15 consecutive years. Data used to determine the awards is from the previous school year.