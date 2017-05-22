Norwalk teen killed in hunting accident

A Brookwood High School junior died in a hunting accident yesterday (Sunday) in Vernon County.

Logan Ferries, son of Diane and Jeff Ferries of rural Norwalk, was reportedly shot through the chest/lungs with a .22 caliber pistol as he and a friend were exiting their vehicle and preparing for a hunt around 7:30 a.m.

The accident occurred on private land on Pisgah Road, East of Hwy. 131 in the Town of Whitestown.

Ferries was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brookwood High School counselors and personnel, as well as pastors, will be available for Brookwood students to meet with if they wish.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, Tri-State MedLINK, the Vernon County Coroner and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The accident remains under investigation by the DNR.