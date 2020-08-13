Norwalk Tractor Pull set to go August 14-16

After months of working out the logistics, organizers plan to put on the 54th Annual Norwalk Tractor Pull on its originally scheduled date.

Beginning Aug. 14, Norwalk will come to life with the sound of high-performance engines and billowing clouds of black smoke. Only this time, they will be emanating from a field owned by Muehlenkamp Family Farm located at the west end of Railroad Street.

Lead organizer Glenn Degenhardt said the Norwalk Lions Club, which puts on the event, couldn’t get a permit from the DNR for its usual site on a portion of the Sparta-Elroy Bicycle Trail that runs through the village park.

According to Degenhardt, the state won’t issue permits for events that are expected to have crowds of more than 50 people. That problem was made worse by meetings with the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) and its insurer, which said it wouldn’t underwrite the event, and the NTPA dropped out.

After that, pullers began urging Degenhardt to put on the pull without the NTPA’s involvement and it was back to the drawing board. What organizers came up with, Degenhardt believes, will be one of the biggest pulls the village has seen, with all the same pulling classes and a couple more.

That’s because very few tractor pulls have gone off this year and pullers are anxious to test their machines.

“Everybody worked on their tractors all winter and they just want to see where they’re at,” said Degenhardt. “Did they make any improvement? Did they not improve it? What changes will they have to make?”

He said on average the Saturday event will have around 65 hooks (meaning individual competitors). “I won’t be surprised if there aren’t 85 there this year.”

A lot of the pullers who compete in the NTPA will be there along with competitors from Badger State, another tractor pullers association that has similar classes.

To accommodate the larger field, Saturday’s pull will begin at 5 p.m. instead of the usual 6:30 p.m. start time. Sunday’s session will have all local pullers, who will be competing in 14 classes starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays event is $10 to enter, while Sunday’s is $7. Children eight and under get in free with supervision.

The temporary grounds will have bleacher seating for around 1,100 spectators but will include a lot of standing room. Workers have begun preparing the track, peeling off the topsoil to get down to the clay.

When finished, the track will stretch 350 feet along the field and will be 40 feet wide. Two companies are bringing in the sound system and lights. Besides the show on the track, there will be the usual events associated with the tractor pull.

There will be bands at the park shelter Friday and Saturday nights. The Lions Club will be putting on a fish fry on Friday and will be serving grilled chicken on Sunday. An all-school reunion will take place Saturday and a parade will wind its way through town beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. And, of course, there’s the drawing for a 2020 Polaris 570 UTV Ranger on Sunday. (See the full schedule inside for times and locations)

Degenhardt said the events will be following sanitation precautions recommended by the health department and will be especially diligent with high touch areas. He added that he doesn’t believe attending the event will be any riskier than shopping at Walmart or any other store.

Degenhardt said he’s hoping for a big crowd since the proceeds go toward student scholarships and community improvement projects, but he’s just happy the event is going on.

“If we break even, we’ll consider that a success,” he added.