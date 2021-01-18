Not a job for the faint of heart

When Old Man Winter decides to wreak havoc on Monroe County’s roads, there’s one group of workers that truckers, commuters and travelers rely on – snow plow drivers.

Rob Zimmer is one of several dozen Monroe County snow plow drivers whose responsibility it is to keep nearly 1,000 lane miles of interstates, state highways and county roads clear of snow.

Zimmer, who has been with the highway department going on six years, is tasked with clearing Interstate 90 from the western border of the county to Tomah. While this snow season has been relatively mild, so far, he’s had plenty of white-knuckle days behind the wheel of his plow truck in the past.

He recalled last year when an ice storm hit the area and he was heading up the Jacksonville Pass between Sparta and Tomah spreading salt on the frozen roadway.

The shoulder was lined with cars that couldn’t make it up the incline. As it turned out, not even Zimmer’s truck could negotiate the steep grade and his tires started spinning. The truck spun around and he decided to just back up the hill and on to Tomah, travelling over the salt he was spreading.

Driving in treacherous circumstances is the nature of the job for these drivers, who are on the roads day and night often in white-out conditions.

On his route, Zimmer has to clear both interstate lanes in each direction so it could be two and a half hours before his plow hits the lane he started with. “By that time you could end up with two inches of snow on it,” he said.

Zimmer recalls two winters ago when the area had one of the snowiest Februarys on record and he was behind the wheel of his plow from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. His wife jokingly put a post on Facebook, asking that if anyone saw her husband to please send him home.

Monroe County Highway Commissioner Dave Ohnstad said those prolonged events are the kind that linger for days and eat up time and materials.

“We have to mobilize and deal with a couple of inches of snow almost as we would with a couple of feet,” he said.

The county’s fleet includes 13 trucks dedicated to the 667 lane miles on the state highway system and 12 trucks that clear the 345 center line miles of county trunk highways. The county also is contracted by the Towns of Angelo and Lafayette to clear their roads.

And while this winter has been relatively mild, Ohnstad knows there is plenty of it left. “We could get slapped around in late January, February and March yet so we’re not out of the woods.”

He stresses road safety and wants the public to realize the plow trucks travel at a slower speed so other vehicles have use caution around them.

Zimmer has some words of warning for drivers he has to share the road with while doing his job.

“Give us a little room and a little respect,” he said. “Realize we’re out here for a reason. We’re out here because driving conditions are treacherous. Slow down and give us our space and if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t.”

Zimmer said nobody wants to tangle with his wing plow, which is 3,000 pounds of carbide steel sticking off the side of his truck.

“It’s one big chunk of steel. If you hit that, you’re not going to have a good day.”