Not a pretty picture

Preliminary estimates for the final cost of the Monroe County Justice Center were jaw dropping for some supervisors at last Thursday's county board meeting.

Finance administrator Tina Osterberg presented figures to the board revealing the project could come in at $38.7 million, well over the $29.6 million initially projected by The Louis Berger Group (LBG), the Washington D.C.-based firm that designed the building.

Kurt Marshaus, Monroe County Justice Center project representative, said LBG's actual projection for construction was $25 million, with the other $4.6 million earmarked for property acquisition and other fees.

Still, that didn't placate some supervisors, who have witnessed over $4.9 million in change orders drive up the price tag of the project. Marshaus said a quarter to a third of those change orders were due to LBG design flaws.

"I can't understand how in the beginning Louis Berger led us to believe this was going to be a $25 to $27 million jail and how could we be this far off on the total cost of this jail by $13 million," said Supervisor James Schroeder. "It seems to me they sold us a bill of goods to get the job and really knew all along this was not going to come in at $25 million or $27 million. You can't be that far off."

County board chairman Cedric Schnitzler, who is also chairman of the finance committee, requested the finance department to compile the figures, which he cautioned were not final.

"Some of these numbers can and will come down," he said.

According to those figures, the county will have paid out $34.07 million in invoices on the project as of the end of February. It expects to pay out an additional $4.63 million before the project is complete.

If those figures hold true, the project will be suffering a nearly $1.7 million funding shortfall. The county had just over $37 million earmarked for the project, including three bond issues totaling $28 million, and $9 million of general fund money that won't have to be paid back.

Over the next months, the finance committee will be working out where that money will be coming from, according to Schnitzler.

Marshaus said LBG has been put on notice by the county's attorney that the county will be seeking to recoup some of the money it already has paid the architectural firm.

The justice center is on schedule to be occupied by this August.