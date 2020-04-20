Not your normal nuptials

It certainly wasn’t the big wedding Adam and Emily Wuensch had planned, but a surprise celebration set up by family and friends Friday night will be forever etched in the memories of the Bangor newlyweds.

“We were surprised,” said Emily Wuensch of the celebration that included a stagecoach ride and a first dance on Bangor’s main drag.

“My mom said there was going to be a surprise, but we had no idea,” echoed Adam.

The couple, of course, was hoping for a big wedding, but those plans were derailed in March when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer At Home mandate limited gatherings in the state to just 10 people.

Friends in high school, Adam Wuensch and Emily Copus graduated from Bangor in 2011 and grew closer while attending college just down the road in La Crosse.

Emily was a student at Viterbo University, while Adam attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The friendship continued to grow during their first year in college and they eventually began dating.

After a long courtship, Adam popped the question right before Christmas in 2018 while the couple was visiting the Rotary Lights in La Crosse.

“I planned the wedding for almost a year and a half. It was almost exactly a month before the wedding when we found out it we couldn’t do it,” offered Emily.

But circumstances wouldn’t allow the couple to just postpone their upcoming nuptials.

A recent medical school graduate, Adam will soon begin his residency at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, which would have made rescheduling the ceremony a difficult task.

Instead, the couple decided to move forward with their plans by holding a small ceremony with just immediate family.

And it went off without a hitch.

“I’ve been in a lot of friends’ weddings. Having everything stripped away, you can focus on what matters the most,” said Emily.’

“It was nice to have close family around – the people that matter the most. It felt very tight-knit,” added Adam.

The wedding was attended by Adam’s parents, Mike and Kathy Wuensch of Bangor, and his sister, Kassidy, along with Emily’s parents, Tom and mother Lynda Granstrom and father Brian and Laurie Copus.

After the small ceremony in West Salem, the couple went to the Log Cabin, where a stagecoach was waiting to take them through downtown Bangor past dozens of friends and family members waiting to wish them well.

“We’re not ones to like a lot of attention – we don’t like the limelight, but it was definitely a nice experience,” offered Adam.

The highlight of the evening may have been Adam and Emily’s first dance as a couple, which took place right there in downtown Bangor.

The stagecoach stopped and Adam and Emily exited to one of their favorite songs – ‘Forever Like That’ by Ben Rector.

“He’s an artist we really like. It’s a song that resonates with us,” said Adam.

“I was really confused at first, but I thought it was cool,” he continued. “I thought we were going to grill out at my parents house and have our first dance in the garage, or living room.”

“It was nice to still have that (first dance), but in a very non-traditional setting,” added Emily.

After their first dance together as a married couple, Adam and Emily got back on the stagecoach and continued to greet well-wishers lining the streets for four more blocks.

Emily said there were people along the way from the very beginning.

“It was one of those things. We saw some people and then there were more people. It was one surprise after another,” she said.

“Right away, it felt a little strange, but the longer it went it felt really nice,” echoed Adam. “ I was very happy to see everyone – especially friends that came from long distances.”

The newlyweds’ eight-day honeymoon in Hawaii had to be put on hold for the time being, and Emily said the couple plans to return to their home in Milwaukee, where she works as a nurse at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

They plan to buy a house in Kalamazoo, where Adam will be completing his residency.

It’s been said that nothing ever goes as planned – and that was certainly the case here – but Adam and Emily both said they wouldn’t change a thing.

“It was really nice to have a ceremony with just family. It was a relaxing, calming day,” offered Adam.

“It was a very memorable moment,” concluded Emily.