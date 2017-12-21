Not your typical Green & Gold fan

Packer Bob Retzlaff may be gone, but his legacy as a Packers fan may live forever.

At least that’s what family and friends are hoping will happen as the one-time Valley Junction resident is one of 10 finalists for next year’s Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Mr. Retzlaff died Oct. 7 at the age of 68, but a long-time friend, Linda Johnson, nominated the life-long Packers fan, who was described as having a “gregarious undaunted personality.”

The Packers are looking for the 20th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame and voting for nominees will take place from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 as fans get an opportunity to look at all 10 nomination stories and select a finalist.

The honoree’s selection will be announced in late February when the winner is awarded a package of prizes that includes four club seats to a home game, a Packers pro-shop gift certificate and a road trip to an away Packers game including airfare and hotel accommodations. The voting website is www.packers.com/FHOF

The Green Bay Packers established the Packers FAN Hall of Fame in 1998 for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Packers fan. Final voting will include past Hall of Fame fans as well as a Packers Hall of Fame committee.

In the nomination letter, Johnson talked about the devout fan, calling watching a packer game with Bob “an experience everyone will remember” as he passed out a slice of Colby “touchdown cheese” every time the Packers scored a touchdown. He also had a spicy Habanero Muenster “defense cheese” every time he needed the defense to stiffen up and even served “field goal sausage” when the Packers added three points.

“In 2001, Packer Bob’s beloved horse, Poncho, lost an eye to cancer and Bob decided Poncho needed to see Lambeau Field,” the nomination read, riding the horse from Tomah to Green Bay. The next year, he decided to continue the trip but went an easier route, hitching a new horse, Patch, to a single-seat buggy. “A tradition was started and continued every opening day for 16 years,”

Opening day 2017 was special for Packer Bob, who was dying from Leukemia and the final stages of bone marrow cancer that he had fought for four years, not unveiling his health problems to friends.

Knowing it would be his last trip to Lambeau, his family arranged for Bob to be down on the field during the game. “He loved being in the middle of all the action,” the nomination read, noting he also got a chance to talk to Packers General Manager Mark Murphy.

His wife, Maren, who traveled with Packer Bob on every trip, said that final trip was very tough. “It was hard, so hard,” she said.

She had the horseshoes taken off after the final trip and plans to get them made into a wind chime as “an appreciation” of what was accomplished.

“Preparation for the annual journey was year long. The buggy was constantly updated with more Packer paraphernalia,” the nomination read, noting his horse and buggy got a lot of attention on the road to Green Bay. Residents along the route looked for Packer Bob every year as he passed through communities.

The nomination said opening day 2018 would not be the same without the journey to Lambeau by Packer Bob, who died just shortly after his final trek.

“We all believe he belongs in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame as the biggest Packers fan we’ve ever met,” Johnson finalized her nomination.

Maren Retzlaff said she was surprised by the nomination and feels Packer Bob has a good chance of getting the honor thanks to the well-composed letter as well as the fact he has built friendships over the years all over the county and state. He was a 13-year member of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors and a Warrens VFW member.

“It’s very exciting,” Maren Retzlaff said, calling her 10-plus year marriage to Packer Bob a “wild ride. He was deeply loved and has really been missed.”

She said the rides to the Packers opening games may continue by a couple of nephews, but said they may not realize how much work it takes in conditioning a horse and other aspects of the trip.

She said those trips were always memorable, noting her husband never had a problem talking to people and making new friends. “He was bigger than life. When he walked into a place, you knew he was there.”

Mr. Retzlaff has already had one honor provided his way as a group of ladies from the area, as well as Bob’s friends from the Backwater bar in Wyeville and Smitty's in Valley Junction donated enough money to pay for a $625 brick with his name on it, which is now installed in Lambeau Field.

Ladies that were involved in collecting donations and ordering the brick at Lambeau included Johnson as well as Laura Daniels, Judy Clay, Sue Storkel, Sue Smith, Kriss Mills, Patti Boelsing, Patty Schneider, Laura Chambers, Cherry Doeslaere, Mary VanKirk, Beverly McGinnis, Sandy Hansen and Judy Carey.

The only other local resident in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame is Louis Gardipee of Black River Falls, appointed in 2000.