Nothing says thank you like art

Local artist and business owner Norb Brown expressed his gratitude for one of Sparta’s biggest supporters the best way he knows how – with his art.

Brown held an art unveiling at Ginny’s Cupboard in downtown Sparta Wednesday evening, where he presented Reinhard Mueller with a painting of one of Mueller’s own masterpieces, the Five Shovelmen Bridge in Amundson Park.

“Tonight is a thank you night for Reinhard Mueller for everything he’s done for the community over the years,” said Brown.

Mueller and his fellow Shovelmen, Jim Cook, Al Jenkins, Jerry Kast and Kerry Schumann, have built five wooden bridges in Sparta and are gearing up for their sixth this spring – a replacement for the Love Lock Bridge that spans Beaver Creek in downtown Sparta.

As monumental as those bridges are, Brown noted, they are only a part of Mueller and the Shovelmen’s body of work, which also includes the band shell, bathrooms and storage building in Evans-Bosshard Park, a one-room schoolhouse in the country and a replica of Aldo Leopold’s shack in the school forest.

“There are more things that Reinhard has done around town than any one person can list because it gets too complex,” said Brown. “Reinhard himself has forgotten some of them by now.”

Brown also had a surprise for Deb Moore, who along with her husband, , own Ginny’s Cupboard. He unveiled a painting of the coffee shop’s storefront depicted in a late-1800s scene.

“Deb does a lot of things for the community too and doesn’t always get a lot of thank yous for it,” said Brown.

He also unveiled his version of a stylized early 20th century poster promoting the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail.