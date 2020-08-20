Nursing home funding plan moves forward

Characterized as a funding compromise on the proposed senior care facility project, a resolution offered by the Rolling Hills Committee will be going before the full county board next week.

The committee drafted the resolution to preclude any need for new borrowing by using $2 million of general fund money and reducing the original $20 million project cost to $18 million. Rolling Hills Committee members, who met Monday to discuss the resolution, seem confident several factors will keep the project’s price tag within the county’s reach.

A past county board already approved bonding $16 million for building a facility, which includes a 50-bed skilled nursing home, a 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit (50-24-24). That resolution still stands and the money is accessible on a simple majority vote of the county board. Last month, the Rolling Hills Committee attempted to get full board approval for an additional $4 million bond issuance to cover additional construction costs accrued from a two-year delay in project.

After it became apparent the bonding resolution wasn’t going to get the necessary three-quarters vote, required for the initial borrowing, at last month’s meeting, the measure was postponed and the committee of the whole meeting was scheduled so supervisors could make recommendations concerning the project to the Rolling Hills Committee.

Two recommendations came out of that meeting – that the county keep the 50-24-24 configuration and that it explore other funding options for the additional money needed to complete the project. While the board approved those recommendations, it was only on a 9-7 vote, lackluster support for a project that will ultimately need two more votes to procced.

It will take two-thirds of the board or 11 supervisors, to approve allocating $2 million of general fund money to the building project. That’s one less vote than needed for bonding approval. Rolling Hills Committee Chairman Toni Wissestad is hoping the new resolution will draw the support of at least two more supervisors.

“This is a good-faith effort to meet in the middle for those supervisors who are concerned that $20 million is too much,” she said.

That leaves the question of whether the county can accomplish the project for $18 million.

Wissestad said based on figures in the latest project summary from Community Living Solutions (CLS), the architectural firm designing the project, it falls within that range.

She also pointed out that the $20 million figure for the project includes 4.5% inflationary increases in 2020 and 2021, the earliest construction can begin. CLS has revised that inflation number to zero percent so far for 2020 and says it’s possible a reduction in inflation could carry over into 2021.

Osterberg said the 4.5% inflation figure amounts to $875,000 per year so if it’s close to zero for 2020 and at 4.5% for 2021, that would still bring the project cost down to $19 million. She also said the current construction climate could bring in lower than expected bid prices and there is an $850,000 contingency fund built into the budget.

“I think it’s in the realm,” she said, being cautious. “There’s potential out there that you could come in at ($18 million).”

Committee member Wally Habhegger alluded to CLS’s history of coming in under budget on other facilities it’s designed and conceded it’s possible the county’s project could come in under $18 million. But he added, “there’s no guarantee.

The committee also discussed the configuration of the proposed facility. Rolling Hills Nursing Home Director Linda Smith the 50-24-24 is not only the configuration people want, it’s the set up that keeps the facility’s operational costs in the black.

The resolution went before the Finance Committee Wednesday, which approved its fiscal note on a 4-1 vote with Supervisor David Pierce voting no.