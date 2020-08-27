Nursing home project back in limbo

Monroe County supervisors threw a nursing home project back into limbo Wednesday after an effort to fund $2 million of the proposed facility using cash on hand failed by one vote.

Supporters of the resolution, calling for $2 million of general reserve funds be used on the project, could muster only 10 of the 11 votes necessary to meet the two-thirds majority requirement for the measure to pass.

The resolution came out of the Rolling Hills Committee, which was following recommendations approved by a 9-7 vote from a committee of the whole meeting earlier this month. Those recommendations included staying with facility configuration of a 50-bed skilled nursing home along with a 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent care unit and exploring other funding options.

Last month, the board delayed a vote on bonding an additional $4 million to complete the project after it became apparent the measure didn’t have the three-quarters or 12 votes to pass.

Wednesday’s vote followed about a half-hour of public comment devoted to the issue, which included only one detractor of the project. That was former county board supervisor Gene Treu, who has called for privatizing Rolling Hills Nursing Home in the past, arguing it is not a function of government.

“Why would we use public dollars to provide services that compete with the public sector and private business when, in fact, they also pay real estate taxes on the facilities so they’re contributing to the competition.”

He suggested the county seek proposals from private businesses willing to buy the facility and condition its sale on the nursing home beds remaining in the county as well as any other terms it feels necessary. Treu said he knows of two parties who may be interested in the nursing home.

He also questioned how the cost of the proposed facility dropped from $20 million to a projected $18 million, saying he’s been made aware that the price of framing and sheeting lumber has gone up between 100% and 300% over the past six months.

As for the April 2009 referendum in which 65% of county residents indicated they would pay increased taxes to build a county-run nursing home, Treu said that approval falls short of the two-thirds board vote for the funding resolution to pass and well short of the three-quarters vote for borrowing.

“I don’t feel 65% was a mandate,” he said.

Kevin Riley, a Sparta alderman and a member of the council’s finance committee for the past decade, disagreed.

“As an elected official, I would take that mandate any day,” he said, adding the referendum wasn’t a fiscal question but a moral one.

He compared it to the City of Sparta building a $5 million aquatic center. “That was not required by government but morally and ethically correct for the kids,” he said. “That’s the question you have to ask yourself, what is morally and ethically correct for the citizens of Monroe County.”

Julie Anderson, a registered nurse working in Monroe County for the past 20 years and currently the community health educator at Tomah Health and an instructor at Viterbo University, spoke in support of the project.

She said the number of people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia is expected to double within the next 20 years and it’s essential to have facilities close by to care for them.

“I, like the majority of county residents, agree that this $2 million is just a small price to pay to ensure the project can be completed for our residents,” she said.

Kerry Sullivan-Flock, a Sparta attorney and the county’s former corporation counsel, and Jim Kuhn, a former county board supervisor, echoed those sentiments.

Sullivan-Flock said there is a misconception that nursing home bed availability is limitless when in fact, people with extreme health or behavioral needs that other facilities aren’t available to handle, often are placed miles from their families and loved ones.

“”There are individuals in every county of this state on a daily basis that are finding themselves in nursing homes or care facilities hours from home because that is the closest place they can find where there are capable, competent, skilled care staff that can provide for their needs,” she said. “Rolling Hills for decades has had the reputation and capability to be able to provide for those needs.”

Kuhn, who lives in the Town of Portland, said he wants the nursing home in Sparta. He referred to his 16-years on the board and how he went from opposing a county-run nursing home to becoming a staunch supporter.

Kuhn said the configuration of services of the proposed facility are formulated to control costs, something that can’t be accomplished in the present facility.

It’s that configuration that retired physician Dr. Mike Pace called “well thought out.” Pace, who served as attending physician at Rolling Hills for 33 years, said the 50-24-24 plan allows for residents to move to higher levels of care as needed. The concept, referred to as aging in place, gives the facility the potential to operate in the black and lessen the tax burden, he added.

The beds in the assisted living unit are being built to skilled nursing home standards and can be activated for the higher level of care if needed, he said.

“Let’s support the elderly population of Monroe County and let’s approve the $2 million allocation so we can get the project rolling,” Pace said.

The resolution pointed out that the county board had already approved the 50-24-24 configuration, as well as the Sparta site and bonding $16 million for the facility, all in 2017.

County Administrator Tina Osterberg told the board that using the $2 million from the general reserve fund and only bonding $16 million would hypothetically drop the highest annual bond repayment to just over $1 million, far less than the $1.8 million 2020 levy for Rolling Hills Nursing Home.

“Citizens wouldn’t see an increase to taxes with this option,” he said. She also said there is potential with building in Sparta that the project’s $834,000 contingency fund, which is in the project budget, won’t need to be tapped, resulting in more savings.

Supervisor Ron Luethe pointed out that during the referendum 38 of the county’s 42 municipalities supported the question.

“The taxpayers who need these services have paid into this over decades,” he said. “Aging and the need for these services doesn’t stop. It doesn’t wait for ideal economic conditions. When the need is there the facility needs to be there.”

Voting against the resolution were Dave Pierce, Nodji VanWychen, Rod Sherwood, Brett Larkin, Remy Gomez and Mary Cook.