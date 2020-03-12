Nursing home project progressing

Plans for a new county-run nursing home are once again on the move.

The Monroe County Rolling Hills Committee held a building project meeting Tuesday where representatives from Community Living Solutions (CLS), the firm designing the proposed facility, laid out a timeline for hiring a construction manager for the project.

CLS’s Tom Martin told the committee the nursing home project would not be like the Justice Center project where the county had hired a general contractor, an architect and project manager, who oversaw the architect and construction. The Justice Center project came in millions of dollars over budget, which has left some county board members with cold-feet on any new construction.

While CLS will be the architect of the proposed senior care facility, Martin said a construction manager should come onboard early in the process well before the project is bid, “so we get buy-in from the construction manager that the budget is secure.”

“It was more of a design-bid process with the general contractor (on the Justice Center project) and that’s what led to a lot of the change orders,” Martin said. “We learned from that and we’re working on a process we’ve used in the past that’s been successful to come in within budget.”

Martin said CLS used a similar strategy when it did a project for the Morrow Home in Sparta in 2010.

The timeline for hiring the construction manager will begin Dec. 14, with an advertisement in the newspaper and on the county website, alerting contractors that the county is seeking requests for proposals (RFPs).

The county will then release the RFPs to interested parties on Dec. 21 and they will be due back by Jan. 7. Martin said he anticipates there will be a half dozen or so RFPs returned.

The Rolling Hills Committee will score the responses with guidance from CLS and on Jan. 13, it will hold a special meeting to shorten the list to three or four candidates. Those candidates will be interviewed and the committee will select one firm to recommend to the full county board at the Jan. 27 meeting.

As for bonding, the county approved bonding $16 million in December 2017. That took a super majority vote but it will only take a simple majority vote to actually issue the bonds and have the money available for the project.

County Administrator Tina Osterberg said the county is on schedule to put the bonds out for bid and open them at the Jan. 27 county board meeting.

CLS is working on three building design options, all of which will go out for bid in March. The first option is the originally-approved design, a 50-bed skilled nursing home with an attached 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit.

The second option takes the 24-bed independent living apartments out of the mix and leaves the 50 skilled nursing beds and increases the assisted living beds to 50.

The final option is a 62-bed skilled nursing unit with 12 assisted living beds, which can be converted to skilled beds if needed.

The construction documents are expected to be available this month and bid documents are scheduled to be release to contractors on March 24. Bids should be back by April 21, at which time the county board as a whole can vote on the design it wants to proceed with.

The project site is across from the current Rolling Hills complex on county-owned land off of Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta, which is currently a farm field.