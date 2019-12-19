Oakdale Electric Cooperative names new GM

In 85 years of existence Oakdale Electric Cooperative has had only four general managers.

Number five will assume his duties in Oakdale on Jan. 13. Chris Tackmann has been appointed to replace retiring OEC general manager Bruce Ardelt.

Ardelt was appointed general manager in 2000, after working 10 years as OEC’s manager of finance and administration, and 10 years at Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative in Friendship.

OEC board chairman Rick Barrett made the announcement during an all-employee meeting on Monday, Dec. 9. Tackmann will make the journey from Ellsworth where he was employed at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services.

Ardelt had announced his intention to retire in January 2020. At that time the board of directors started their search by selecting NRECA Executive Search to recruit, vet and interview qualified candidates.

“The fact that we had so many qualified applicants speak to the employees who have made Oakdale Electric Cooperative the outstanding organization it is today,” said Barrett. “We are confident Chris can lead this organization into the future.”

Tackmann is eager to hit the ground running.

"I am grateful to the board of directors for giving me this opportunity," Tackmann said. "The electric industry is changing, and Oakdale Electric is positioned very well to meet these changes. I am excited to work with our board of directors and staff to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the membership well into the future. My family and I are eager to become part of the community."

Tackmann holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Management Information Systems from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Tackmann was vice president of member and administrative services at Pierce Pepin Cooperative. Tackmann joined Pierce Pepin in 2002 as an intern and was hired full-time in 2003 after graduation from UW-River Falls. His responsibilities included marketing/communications, office administration, billing/accounts receivable, information technology and member relations.