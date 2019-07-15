Oakdale fire dept. loses 30 years of firefighting experience

The signs at the Oakdale Area Fire Association's two station houses leave no question with their need.

'Firefighters needed' is the simple message. Not unlike message shared by rural volunteer fire departments across the region, across the state.

As of Tuesday night the Oakdale department is down one more firefighter. Tim Flock retired after 30 years of service at the Oakdale station, one of two under the OAFA. The other is located at the LaGrange Township hall. Oakdale fire chief Bob Gnewikow presented Flock with a mounted gold axe for his years of service.

"It hurts losing his experience," Gnewikow said. "He will be hard to replace, his work ethic. Tim helped a lot."

But Flock, 59, had a clear sense the timing is right to step away.

"It's kind of why I decided to get out," Flock said. "Hearing that pager does not excite me anymore. I knew it was time."

Flock joined the department shortly after moving from one rural area, near Cashton, to another, outside Oakdale. He was working for a local farmer when a member of the Oakdale fire department inquired if he was interested.

"It just kind of started from there," Flock said.

He would eventually work his way to captain in the department under then chief John Guthrie. He retires with a lieutenant's rank. During his tenure Flock sat on department committees to order new rigs. Duties that included making sure they were outfitted with the best equipment to do the job. He paid close attention to those details.

"You try to make it easy to find equipment on the truck," Flock said.

For 27 years he worked in HVAC installation for Dean's Refrigeration in Tomah. The last six years Flock has worked in a similar capacity for another HVAC business he knows well, Flock's Heating and Air Conditioning is owned by his brothers.

He plans to keep that day job for "a few years," he said.

But HVAC duties will be a little more relaxed minus a fire department pager. Flock was all in over the years, with most of his time devoted to the Oakdale station.

"I was fairly involved all those years," Flock said. "I'm still willing to help recruit (potential candidates)," Flock said. "But it's a big commitment. A lot of training, but it's important."

The good of being involved with a fire department, "making a lot of friends. It really is a brotherhood. I will miss the camaraderie, but I will see these guys around."

The bad, "when people's lives and property are lost. There is not a lot you can do. But you do feel good when you can save somebody's house."

In 30 years Flock recalls keeping one thing in mind every time he responded to a fire or accident.

"We all have the same goal, to get the job done," Flock said.

And if anyone is interested. Give Gnewikow a call. He is more than interested in filling a vacancy in his department. The Oakdale department is holding its Fun Days July 20-21 at the Oakdale village park. Activities include a softball tournament, 5K run, live music by the Pat Watters Band, bean bag tournament and plenty of cold beverages. And Gnewikow would be more than interested in talking with any potential firefighting applicants.