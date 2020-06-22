Plans are still on for Oakdale Fun Days July 18 - 19 at Oakdale Community Park.

Events include 5K and 10K run walk starting at 8a.m. on July 18. Sign up online (website below) or the day of the event. The 10K is a new event. Entry fees are $25 before July 1, $30 after July 1 and the day of the race. Race packets can be picked on race day at the Oakdale park shelter. For more information call Dan Macklin, (608) 344-8044.

Male and female age divisions are 17 and younger, 18-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 55 and older.

Also on Saturday is a beanbag tournament Saturday. Sign up by 11 a.m. Games start at noon There is a softball tournament both days with games starting at 8 a.m.. They will be raffling off a 50 inch Toro zero-turn lawnmower on Sunday. Tickets for mower will be available all weekend, only 300 tickets sold at $10 each. Great opportunity to upgrade your lawn care service.

Oakdale Fun Days is a fundraiser for the Oakdale Fire Department to raise money for fire prevention equipment and to help the service area it protects. There will be food and beverages avaiable, raffle prizes and other entertainment.