Oakdale woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash

An Oakdale woman is in serious condition in a La Crosse hospital after an accident involving a drunk driver.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, on Sunday, Dec. 22 at around 2:37 a.m. a caller reported a traffic crash on Hwy. 21 near Ensign Road.

When law enforcement and EMS arrived, they located two severely damaged vehicles along with a seriously injured woman who was in the front yard of a residence on Hwy. 21. The injured female was identified as 73-year-old Garrene Peasley of Oakdale.

Tomah Area Ambulance Service treated her at the scene before Gundersen AIR flew her to Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, where she is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested the driver of the truck, Charles Davis, Jr., 36, rural Tomah, for drunk driving and booked him into the Monroe County Jail.

Traffic on Hwy. 21 was restricted to one lane for almost five hours while the scene was being investigated. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department – Rescue Technicians, Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Monroe County Highway Department assisted with the accident.