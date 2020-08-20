OEC Operation Round Up distributes money
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:17am admin1
Every little penny helps.
That is the mantra of Operation Round Up. The program has been in place since 2002 at Oakdale Electric Cooperative (OEC).
Every little penny helps.
That is the mantra of Operation Round Up. The program has been in place since 2002 at Oakdale Electric Cooperative (OEC).
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com