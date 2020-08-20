Friday, August 21, 2020
Home / News / OEC Operation Round Up distributes money

OEC Operation Round Up distributes money

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:17am admin1

Every little penny helps.

That is the mantra of Operation Round Up. The program has been in place since 2002 at Oakdale Electric Cooperative (OEC).

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here