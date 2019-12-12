Officers cleared in Cotter Pin shooting

Three police officers involved in the shooting death of an armed man in the parking lot of the Cotter Pin bar in Leon last month, have been officially cleared of any wrongdoing.

On Monday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger announced that the actions of the officers on Nov. 5, when they shot and killed 32-year-old Michael L. Nguyen “were lawful and reasonable acts of defense of others.”

The officers involved included Deputy Jason Rice and Sergeant Ryan Oswald of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Kyle Guralski of the Sparta Police Department.

Croninger said no criminal charges will be filed against the officers in relation to the incident, noting Wisconsin law allows all citizens, including police officers, to use deadly force in an act of self-defense or defense of others if the person reasonably believed that he or another person face an unlawful interference that created a risk of death or great bodily harm.

According to an investigation of the incident conducted by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, on Nov. 5 at approximately 8:25 p.m., Nguyen’s wife called the Monroe County Communications Center, from the Cotter Pin, telling dispatchers she and her three-year-old daughter had fled after Nguyen had choked her at their nearby residence.

She also told the dispatcher that Nguyen had put a loaded handgun to his own head and threatened to kill himself.

Officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Sparta Police Department responded to the scene.

Shortly after 8 p.m., State Trooper Carson Konkol arrived and confronted Nguyen, who was armed with a handgun, on the south side of the bar. Konkol drew his service weapon, pointed it at Nguyen and ordered him to drop his gun. Trooper Anthony Westphal, who also had arrived at the Cotter Pin, heard Konkol’s commands and joined in commanding Nguyen to drop the gun, according to the investigation.

A short time later Monroe County Deputy Ethan Young arrived on scene and also gave commands to Nguyen to drop the gun. The investigation indicated Nguyen ignored the repeated commands for approximately eight to nine minutes, and while still armed with the gun, walked to the east side of the building near the front entrance.

Nguyen then attempted to open the front door of the Cotter Pin but was unable to do so. He then continued to a large window just north of the main entrance.

Video from the Cotter Pin’s surveillance cameras shows Nguyen retreating to the northern end of the east side of the building and taking cover by sitting on a bench, which was behind two parked State Patrol squads. Nguyen’s position placed him between responding officers and the patrons inside of the Cotter Pin, along with Nguyen’s wife and child who were also inside the Cotter Pin, investigators indicate.

For the next 20 minutes, Nguyen remained in a position of cover on the east side of the building and remained armed with a gun, according to investigators. During that time, police attempted to negotiate with Nguyen, who had threatened suicide on numerous occasions and repeatedly failed to comply with officers to drop his gun.

At around 9:07 p.m., Nguyen stood up from the bench, and smashed the large front window of the Cotter Pin, while almost simultaneously firing a shot from the handgun he was holding.

Officers then fired at him, but given Nguyen’s position, it appeared he was uninjured in the initial gun fire. Nguyen then retreated from the bench and took a crouching position behind a squad car, using it as cover.

Cotter Pin security footage apparently shows Nguyen attempting to further manipulate the firearm he is holding before trying to peer out around the squad in an attempt to gain a firing lane at officers. When Nguyen exposed himself, while still holding the firearm, he was shot and almost immediately incapacitated.

Officers attempted to render aid on scene and Nguyen was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted two days later at the University of Wisconsin Anatomic Pathology Laboratory revealed Nguyen’s death to be the result of gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.

Croninger said that based on a review of the evidence, all officers involved acted “reasonably and appropriately”.

According to Croninger, the officers reasonably believed that Nguyen’s actions caused imminent danger to not only themselves, but also members of the public present at the Cotter Pin.

Further, he said their beliefs were reasonable because of Nguyen’s refusing to disarm himself; smashing the front window of the Cotter Pin, creating an access point for him to enter the building and potentially harm patrons, or his wife or child within the establishment; firing his gun; taking a position of cover and appearing to be attempting to gain a firing lane at law enforcement; and allegedly being physically violent toward his wife before officers arrived.

Croninger pointed out that the use of deadly force by all three officers was reasonable under the circumstances and therefore privileged under Wisconsin law.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation,” said Croninger. “While Mr. Nguyen was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served our country with distinction, his actions on the night of Nov. 05, 2019 left law enforcement officers with no other choice than to use deadly force against him.”

“If not for the actions of patrons at the Cotter Pin and the actions of law enforcement on scene, many others may have been injured or lost their lives,” he added. “The law enforcement officers on scene, and the citizens who helped to ensure the safety of the patrons inside the Cotter Pin should be commended for their actions.”