Oh what a relief it is

It was a target-rich environment for puns and double entendres at Tuesday's dedication of the newly constructed bathroom in Sparta's Evans-Bosshard Park.

But if any of those who attended the event had one, they were holding it in until after the ceremony.

Fortunately, that's not the case for park goers who now have a beautiful new facility where they can find relief in the fact it was built with mostly volunteer labor.

The project is the latest effort of the Five Shovelmen, whose leader, Reinhard Mueller, acted as emcee of the event. The bathroom is named "Around the Corner Rest Stop", a reference to the PBS series "Around the Corner with John McGivern".

McGivern, the host of the show, was on hand for the dedication. His show featured the Five Shovelmen on an episode on Sparta he was in town filming last June. He delivered a few remarks before Mueller recognized those whose efforts made the project possible.

Chief among them were his fellow Shovelmen, Jim Cook, Al Jenkins, Jerry Kast and Kerry Schumann. He also acknowledged special volunteer Susan Archer, Golden Eagle Roofing, who installed the roof, Norb Brown, who made the sign, Keith Roberts, who helped with the block work and members of the Sparta Rotary Club.

Gana-A'Yo Services, David Roels and Dustin Donskey, the Sparta area Fire District Department and the Sparta Department of Public Works were thanked for their involvement in the project.

While All-American Do-it Center, B & B Plumbing, Lydon Electric and Choice Security provided paid services for the project, Mueller said their efforts were above and beyond what was expected.

"This thing was basically drawn on a napkin and never really got off that napkin," he said.

Before the ceremonial cutting of the toilet paper ribbon, Mueller made McGivern an honorary Shovelman.

The bathroom is likely to be the inspiration for many volunteer movements to come.