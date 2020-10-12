The Old B that could: Wonewoc resident drives tractor to national monument

When Sparta area native and current Wonewoc resident Dewey Brooks got the idea to fix up an old family tractor and drive it all the way to Mount Rushmore, his father told him he was crazy. However, that didn’t deter Brooks one bit!

The story begins back in 1941, when Brooks’ father and uncle put in an order for a new tractor. While the order didn’t pan out the way they’d planned, they brought home the B John Deere serial #100172 from Franz Equipment in Tomah—the current site of the Band Box Cleaners business.

The tractor was soon put to work on the Valley threshing machine rig, and then hauling logs to build the Brooks family’s new corn crib, silo, and later on their new barn. Over the next few decades, the B served the Brooks family well, eventually splitting its workload between two farms once Brooks’ uncle purchased a farm of his own.

During the winter of 1966-67, the Old B was put to work cutting firewood with a front buzz saw equipped to it. However, what neither Grayson Brooks or his sons realized until it was too late was the fact that condensation in the oil sump had frozen, seizing the oil pump up and locking the tractor itself up.

While Brooks’ father did some makeshift repairs, they didn’t hold and the Old B was gracefully retired to obscurity behind the family’s chicken coop, and later out to the woods where it was left to the whims of nature. Grayson Brooks had salvaged the starter, wheels, carburetor, generator, and brakes and stored them away for safekeeping. The rest of the tractor ended up playing dummy for target practice, with hunters piercing 10 bullet holes into the tractor’s frame.

Come the fall of 1993, Brooks and his brother decided to restore the decrepit piece of machinery, spending a morning sawing down trees, replacing the wheels, and hauling it out of the woods to Brooks’ home in Wonewoc. With the old tractor reclaimed, Brooks set to work getting it back into working order.

Come the morning of May 16, 2016, Brooks set out on his newly restored family tractor, camper hitched onto to it, and began the journey to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. After the first day on the road, traveling at a steady 12 miles per hour, Brooks set up camp in Decorah, Iowa.

While Brooks hadn’t been expecting any sort of attention for his trip, he found that along his journey, more than a few people were eager to flag him down and offer him some hospitality or a bit of chitchat. About halfway into his journey, it occurred to Brooks that he was on track to reach Mount Rushmore on his father’s 101st birthday, something he hadn’t planned for or even considered in the lead-up to the trip. Brooks found the coincidence to be something special.

After several days on the road, Brooks rolled into Keystone, South Dakota, a town in the shadow of the monument he’d traveled so far to reach. As night was setting in, Brooks set up camp for the night, with the end of his journey set to take place the next day, just in time for his father’s birthday.

The next morning, Brooks was killing some time at the store of a man he’d met just the night before when he received a call from the monument staff: “Send that man up, we’re waiting!”

Brooks didn’t need to be told twice, firing up the Old B and making his way up to the monument, where he was ushered into a parking space in the front entrance. The staff greeted him with a 75th anniversary bottle of wine—the whole inspiration for the trip, Brooks explained, was that the Old B had been made the same year that Mount Rushmore had been dedicated: 1941, making both the monument and tractor the same age.

After a day of fan-fare, Brooks set out to return home, having accomplished his goal. Today, the Old B can be found enjoying retirement safely in Brooks’ personal museum on his property in Wonewoc.