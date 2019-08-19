Oldenburg seeks First Responder of the Year nominations

Rep. Oldenburg (Viroqua) is seeking First Responder of the Year nominations. October is First Responders Appreciation Month, and Rep. Oldenburg is looking forward to learning more about the First Responders who serve in the 96th district.

“First Responders are everyday heroes. Opening the nominations to all the communities in the 96th district is something I find to be very important. Allowing people who have had a firsthand experience with exceptional First Responders is going to be a great way to learn more about the heroes in my district,” said Oldenburg.