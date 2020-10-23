One injury in collision near Wyeville Oct. 22

Authorities are still investigating a two-vehicle accident near Wyeville Thursday, Oct. 22, that knocked out power in the area and sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred at around 10:40 a.m. during a heavy rainfall when a Freightliner semi and a 2009 Pontiac G6 collided head on while traveling on Hwy. 21 near 2nd Avenue in Wyeville.

After the collision, the Freightliner continued across the highway into the eastbound ditch and struck a power pole, causing electrical lines to fall onto the highway.

The Pontiac traveled into the westbound lane where the driver needed to be extricated by Tomah Fire Rescue. The driver was then transported to the hospital by Tomah Area Ambulance Service with non-life threatening injuries. The names of the drivers were not released.

Nine customers were without power for 40 minutes while Oakdale Electric linemen repaired the downed power line.

The road was closed for four hours while a Monroe County Highway Department crew cleared debris.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.