One man injured in crash near Cataract

On October 5 at around 7:15 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call reporting that a dump truck had struck a tractor on County Highway B near Dayton Avenue in the Township of Little Falls.

Michael Cannon had been operating a 2000 Red Peterbilt dump truck heading northbound on County Highway B. Cannon’s dump truck crashed into the rear of a Blue New Holland tractor, driven by Bryan Olsen, hauling a load of corn silage on a wooden wagon.

Olsen was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries while Cannon was uninjured.

County Highway B was closed for approximately five hours while law enforcement investigated the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Cataract First Responders, Monroe County Highway Department and Gundersen Air.

This incident remains under investigation by the MCSO and the Wisconsin State Patrol.