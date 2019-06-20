Ontario to celebrate Fourth of July

Flood damage isn’t stopping organizers of the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Ontario who have chosen the theme, “Still Afloat” for the big parade at noon on July 4th. A big tent is ordered to hold activities that have previously been held in the flood damaged community hall.

Events kick off with a Kid’s and Pet Parade starting at the Fire Station Pavilion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. The parade will be followed by the Ontario Talent Show at 7 p.m. in the big tent set up beside the Community Hall. To register an entry in the Talent Show, call 608-337-4873. There is a five minute limit for each entry.

From Wednesday through Saturday, there will be a Rendezvous on the Kickapoo with campers reenacting the fur trade lifestyle of the 1800’s.

On Thursday, July 4th, from 7-10 a.m., everyone is welcome to a pancake breakfast in the tent. Registration for the 8 a.m. Run for Fun 5K and 9 a.m. Kids Run 1M will be held on the deck of the Community Hall. At 11 a.m., the popular American Legion Chicken BBQ will be available before the parade starts at noon. Lineup for the “Still Afloat” Parade is at 11 a.m. on Lincoln Street. No pre-registration is necessary.

Afternoon activities include horse drawn wagon rides, food, crafts, inflatables, kid’s games, a Minipullers Garden Tractor Pull at 2 p.m., and kid’s softball games for various ages starting at 4 p.m.

Wear your dancing shoes or just relax and enjoy Tor Eness and Friends playing music on the Community Hall Deck at 4 p.m. Get ready to watch a pedal tractor pull near the Legion Hall at 5:30 p.m. From 6-8 p.m. K. Sterling and the 85SilverBand will perform on the Deck before fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music and fireworks on the town square.

On Saturday, July 6th, Tor Eness will lead Cowboy Church with Country Gospel Music in the big tent beside the Community Hall starting at 7 p.m.

A week later, on Saturday, July 13, everyone is welcome back for Tor’s Country Music from the Community Hall Deck. Bring your own lawn chair.

There’s nothing like an old fashioned small town Fourth of July celebration to bring out the best of the Kickapoo Valley for musical talent and fun.