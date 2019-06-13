Open house slated for VAF apartments

The Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc. announced that the low-income veteran apartments located at 1118 Superior Avenue in Tomah above the G.I. Need That thrift store are complete and have received inspection approval from the city for occupancy as early as July 1.

On Tuesday, June 25, VAF will hold an open house from 12:30 – 2 p.m., offering tours of the apartments to the public. The Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at noon.

VAF Executive Director Faye Vega said that although the apartments are finished, the need for donations is ongoing.

“We still would like to complete the on-site laundry room and need donations to help cover the costs of new washers and dryers,” Vega said. “Eventually, we would like to replace all of the windows as well.”

Of the eight apartments, one is a three-bedroom, two are two-bedrooms and four are one-bedrooms and an efficiency. The project began three years ago and included a complete remodeled the entire second story of the building.

VAF is currently accepting applications for the apartments. For more information or to submit an application, call 608-372-4506.

The Veterans Assistance Foundation is a veteran led non-profit organization, whose mission is to identify and address the issues faced by veterans and low income persons who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness in our communities.