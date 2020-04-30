Operation May Day brightens day for care residents

Thursday was a little busier day for a group of Tomah area women.

It's a group that enjoys activities like hiking and kayaking. Added to that list is planting flowers.

On Thursday 515 flowers and countless May Day cards were delivered to 13 elderly care facilities in Monroe County as part of Operation May Day. Flowers were potted in a variety of coffee cups and Solo cups. May Day cards were handmade by local elementary students as part of their COVID-19 home instruction activity.

The group of nine included Jane Tessman, Sara Moseley, Aleda Moseley, Cheryl Schuster, Kathy Pierce, Mary Watkins, Lynn Martalock, Shae Fox and Roxie Hericks.

On Thursday flowers and cards were delivered to Morrow Home, Rolling Hills, Agape Acres, Greenfield House, Sunhaven, Liberty Village, Close to Home, Touch of Home, Cranberry Court #1, Cranberry Court #2,Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center and WillowWoods.

All nine were not part of the delivery crew. Some still have day jobs. The seed (pun intended) for Operation May Day was planted April 18 during a group hiking excursion, said Tessman.

Tessman credits Sara Moseley, well known for selfless volunteer projects, with the idea to bolster the spirit of care residents in Monroe County. Some don't have the luxury of regular family visits for various reasons. But now all are isolated even more due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Operation May Day crew was not allowed hand to hand delivery to the residents because of health restrictions. They were delivered to the respective facilities where staff met them. Despite additional shift duties because of the pandemic, Tessman said employees at each facility expressed gratitude for the gesture and assured timely delivery to residents.

Each care center was called ahead of time and the response was the same.

"They were all excited," Tessman said.

The group met at Aleda Moseley's house April 26. Sara Moseley had started the task of organizing the makeshift assembly line to transplant flowers from flats to mugs.

The students stepped up with their contribution of handmade May Day cards that were attached to the flower mugs.

"We sent out an SOS to students for help," Tessman said.

The process took a little more than three hours. But for nine 'green thumbs' it was time well spent.

"We all love flowers," Tessman said.

Flowers were purchased locally. There were approximately 10 different varieties. All costs (flowers and mugs) were offset by donations. Sara Moseley posted on Facebook if anyone was interested in donating to the project. Response was immediate and generous, Tessman added.

"Everyone had in their hearts to help," Tessman said.

Along with the planted flowers local students designed and prepared May Day cards that were attached to the planter mugs.

"We sent out an SOS to students for help," Tessman said.