Organizers prep for Saturday's Fall Fest in Sparta

In preparation for Saturday’s Fall Fest in downtown Sparta, the newest downtown booths were erected this past Monday on the Water Street Bridge over Beaver Creek. Ultimately slated for the Kriskindlmarkt, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving, the “unfolding” of the booths was the last proof of concept in the cycle of assembly, storage, and then again, re-assembly.

According to organizer Reinhard Mueller, the Monday morning push to retrieve, haul, and assemble was a great team effort. From the truck and trailer provided by Dave Weninger, to the loading and unloading equipment provided by Kaiyuh Services, the move from storage to the downtown stage was executed flawlessly. Loader operator Bob Berendes carefully navigated Water Street with booths on the fork, and traffic held at bay. The staging of the booths on the bridge went “very smoothly,” according to Reinhard Mueller.

The re-assembly of the booths took about two- and one-half hours and was accomplished by Jim Cook, Al Jenkins, and Jerry Kast, aka “The Shovelmen,” as well as Kriskindlmarkt committee member Mike Bernath. Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Director John Hendricks was also on hand to piece the many miscellaneous parts back together. Later that day, Sue Archer and Debbie Page stained the booths, something the weather inhibited last fall when they were built in place.

Fall Festival is this Saturday, Oct. 12, and will feature many activities and outlets along Water Street, much of which will be closed to vehicle traffic. That morning will also be the last Farmer’s Market in Mueller Square, so be sure to take that in before the season changes for good. After the market, there will be a chili contest in the square, followed by some Oktoberfest appropriate music and refreshments.