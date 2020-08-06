Original SACS president reminisces over 20 successful years

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS.) Even though the organization decided to cancel its annual Walk/Rally this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Co-President Gary Peterson still wanted to make it a special year to commemorate the organization’s continued success.

Peterson felt it would be fitting to sell this year’s first official raffle ticket to the organization's original president, Curt Wells.

It all started in 1996 when Linda Roberts couldn’t chair Sparta’s Relay For Life anymore and asked Wells if he could take over; Wells agreed and headed the fundraising efforts without hesitation until the bottom fell out three years later.

Wells was told that 60 percent of the monies raised by the event would go toward monetary services for local cancer patients and the other 40 percent went toward local cancer research in Madison, Milwaukee and Marshfield.

One day in 1999, a family came to see Wells about a local, young couple needing help. The couple owned a small concrete business, which the husband was unable to run because his 28-year-old wife was dying of cancer and he needed to be with her.

“They came to me and asked how they could get some help for these kids,” Wells recalled.

He explained to them that he was only in charge of raising the money but directed them to the American Cancer Society’s Onalaska office. A couple days later, the family came back to Wells and told him they were turned down.

“They told me they couldn’t get 50 cents for those kids,” he said, adding the family was told the Relay For Life organization couldn’t give out money to help with personal finances. “I was so mad. I called them up and said, ‘You can’t help these young people? That’s why we raised the money. They’re asking for help; they’re losing their home and they can’t buy their prescriptions.’”

According to Wells, there was $119,000 raised at the Relay For Life in Sparta that year. He asked to see a financial statement to establish exactly where the money went, however, no one was able to show how the money was spent.

An informational meeting was held where the Sparta committee stood behind Wells demanding to know where the money went.

“They had all kinds of excuses on how the money was used with pamphlets of information,” Wells said. “I said to them, ‘You have these pamphlets telling grown adults that smoking is bad, something they already know, and you’re telling me that you’ve used this community's money to make pamphlets. That’s not what this was supposed to be all about.’”

Two days after the weekend walk in Sparta, the money went national. “Not a penny stayed here,” Wells said.

In 2000, Wells and the other committee members were fed up and angry that they had been lied to. They organized the first Walk/Relay and raised $62,000, all of which stayed local, going to local individuals and families fighting cancer.

“I could have cried that first walk seeing the support we got,” he said. “When people found out what SACS was doing for others, the money just kept coming in.”

“I got a lot of hugs when I got this going. It just made me want to work harder,” Wells said, adding it’s easy to donate to an organization when it's a coworker, friend or family member that you actually know who is the one to benefit from the money raised.

Since SACS was started, the board has kept a record of where each and every penny is spent. “You can tell exactly how much went to help pay house payments, how much went toward prescriptions and so on,” Wells added.

Other local communities, including Tomah and Richland Center, followed in Wells’ wake, severing ties with the national organization and forming their own to directly help their neighbors in need.

In 2005, Wells stepped down as president and passed the torch to Joyce Putman. Now, he supports SACS from the sidelines, buying t-shirts and raffle tickets every year and donating what he can.

“Twenty years later, I’m completely overwhelmed knowing how many people have been helped and how so many people understand the importance of SACS and keep donating,” Wells said. “They’re happy because they know where it’s going. Some of SACS’ volunteers are cancer survivors and have been given a second chance. They just want to give back what’s been given to them.”

Raffle tickets can now be purchased by contacting any one of the current board members; numbers can be found at https://spartaareacancersupport.org. SACS will also be holding its first fundraiser of the year, Kicking Cancer to the Curb, on Friday at Eddie’s Convenience Store in Sparta from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Individuals can also make a donation to SACS through its Flock of Flamingos. For more information on how to have a friend or relative in the Sparta area “flocked,” please contact Alice Olson at (608) 487-5407 or Dawn Rickert at (608) 633-4994.