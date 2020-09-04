Outcry of support for area nursing homes

The COVID-19 scare has had an impact on everyone in one way of another, but perhaps the biggest impact comes within our elderly population – especially those confined to nursing homes.

Wisconsin residents have been under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer At Home mandate for more than two weeks, but nursing home residents are on a complete lockdown because they’re considered the most vulnerable members of the community.

That means no visits from family or friends – a restriction that’s having a profound impact on residents at both Rolling Hills and the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.

But just like they always do, local businesses and members of the community are stepping up to make the situation more tolerable.

“The entire Morrow Home Community has been so blessed by residents’ family and friends and even those we don’t know,” said Morrow Home Housing and Marketing Director Jenny Koehler.

Kohler said the outpouring of support includes donations from local businesses and cards, letters and flowers from families and friends.

The list of businesses and individuals who helped out is a long one and Koehler said all deserve a big thank you.

Club Oasis, Jake’s Northwoods and Hansen’s IGA Market helped out with hard-to-find supplies so Morrow Home could continue its weekday noon meal delivery to seniors.

Spartek CEO George Parke stepped up and donated 200 N95 masks and others like the Leon Livewires 4H Club, Kelly Arnold, Shirley Fosbinder and Barb Ornes have donated facemasks as well.

Sparta Floral donated spring flowers, the Chenoweth family donated freshly-cut tulips and a bag of goodies, GAL’s Longbranch owners Kim and Paul Ahnen came through with carry-out containers and Judy Beltz helped children make homemade cards for the residents.

“Thank you to our dear families for offering to help shop for those who cannot, offering to lend us extra I-Pads, others also making more facemasks and families offering to purchase things for the residents if need arise,” offered Koehler.

Other staff at Morrow Home said the donations and support have helped to lift the spirits of residents during a difficult time.

“The donations we've received from the community have provided a significant impact,” offered RN Jennifer Brieske.

“To-go containers and other paper items have been out of stock but with local donations, we are still able to continue our meal delivery program within the community,” she continued. “The smiles from the residents when we share a picture, letter, or flowers with them brightens their day. The donation of masks, whether medical grade or hand-sewn, makes me proud to live and work in Sparta. The fact that so many people want to help us keep our residents and staff safe is heartwarming.”

Director of Recreation Therapy Lindsey Taylor said residents really enjoyed the cards, letters, drawings and colored pictures and photos sent by numerous community members.

“They were elated to receive the daffodils and hyacinths donated by Sparta Floral. These thoughtful acts really have brightened their days,” said Taylor.

“I think during the dismal time right now and not having any direct family visits, they appreciate all the additional support and special touches that are being completed,” offered Director of Adult Living Services Kari Russell. “Maintaining their emotional health during this time is key. As for medical supplies, we want to feel confident that we are able to protect our residents and staff in the event of illness or outbreak of COVID-19.”

Across town at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center and Retirement Home, Administrator Linda Smith said the community support has been outstanding.

“People in the community heard we had a need and they stepped up to make some masks, which is awesome,” offered Smith.

She said Bonita’s Alterations in Sparta made facemasks that can be placed over N95 masks for protection so they can be used longer than normal.

Smith said many things needed to protect staff and residents, like N95 masks and hand sanitizer, are on back order.

“It’s a variety of things hitting us on the supply side - we’re trying to figure out options,” she said. “So far, we haven’t been hit with any illness, but we’re preparing for it if it does come.”

In the mean time, the community support is helping protect staff and residents and lifting spirits.

Like Morrow Home, the list of volunteers helping out at Rolling Hills is significant.

Those who have or are currently sewing masks for Rolling Hills include Diane Rose, Rhonda Sullivan, Enid Mistele, Claudia Bowen, Monica Chapiewsky, Maranda Schreier, Ann Klinkner, Jean Cassel, Jenny Haun, Sara Pickering, Haylie Kinserdahl, Collette Burkwalt, Kelly Arnold, Tonya Olson, Elly Becker, Audrey Zebell, Wanda Eno, Joannie Boldon and Cathy Wendland.

To date, a total of 160 facemasks had been donated, which Smith said will be used for some residents in need, along with staff is the need arises.

In addition, she sad Western Technical College in La Crosse donated personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, face shields and gowns

Pat Stevenson and his dog, Hemi, and Chad Brockman and his dog, Oreo, have been pet therapy and outside visits, while Jay Hoffman recorded a free concert that was shown to residents.

The family of the late Jenny Burkhalter donated multiple medical items, the Meyer family sent homemade pictures to residents and the United Way started a letter-writing campaign that led to many nice thank you letters.

Last week, Domino’s Pizza in Sparta donated pizza to help feed the staff at Rolling Hills.

“It’s nice to know that the community is thinking about the health care staff and the residents here by trying to keep us safe. It’s scary having health care workers without proper equipment, but people are stepping up to help us get that is awesome,” offered Smith.

“It is hard on people wanting to come and visit their loved ones, but we just can’t do that. People understand – they know we’re doing it for the safety of our residents – and the cards and things coming really does lift their spirits,” she continued. “It’s heartwarming to know that there are so many people giving of their time and talents to help keep us safe and supported.”