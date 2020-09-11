OWI Court continues to change lives
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:37am admin1
When Chad started in Monroe County’s OWI (operating while intoxicated) Court, he was fresh out of jail, jobless and had no idea on how to change his life.
When Chad started in Monroe County’s OWI (operating while intoxicated) Court, he was fresh out of jail, jobless and had no idea on how to change his life.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com