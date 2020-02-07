Owner of Tunnel City sand mine files for bankruptcy
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:25am admin1
Citing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices, Covia, owner of the Tunnel City sand mine, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday.
