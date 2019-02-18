Packers' Tailgate Tour coming through Sparta

The 14th annual ‘Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour’ will be stopping in Sparta April 10.

Sparta was one of the five communities chosen to host the events, which also are scheduled for Marshfield, New Richmond, Chippewa Falls and Antigo.

The tailgate party will take place at Meadowview Middle School with a before and after party at Jake's Northwoods. Tour celebrities will include Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Packers alumni Nick Barnett, Earl Dotson, Ryan Grant, Bernardo Harris, Aaron Kampman and Scott Wells.

The Packers hold the tour each year to visit fans and thank them for their support, and to aid a non-profit organization in each community.

The Packers organization chose the Boys & Girls Club of Sparta as the local beneficiary of its support.

Jennifer Simunich, executive director of the club, said 100% of the proceeds will go to the club. The club gets 600 tickets, which it will sell at $40 apiece. It stands to make $24,000 on ticket sales alone.

That $40 will get ticket holders access to food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs at the Meadowview event, running from 6-8:30 p.m.

There also will be 75 VIP tickets for sale, which includes admission to a pre-event party at Jake's Northwoods where guests will be served hors d’oeuvres and get to mingle with the former players.

General admission tickets will be available for $10, which include access to a question-and-answer session as well as tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

WXOW sportscaster Scott Emerich will be emceeing the event.

The B & G Club will then host an after party at Jake's Northwoods, complete with live music, door prizes and raffles.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, Fast Eddies, Westside Wine & Spirits, and Hanson’s IGA. Those interested in purchasing tickets online using a credit card should call the Boys & Girls Club at (608) 269-2582. Tickets are expected to go fast.

The Packers will arrive on a customized motor coach emblazoned with the “Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour” logo and the phrase “Touching Down in Your Community.” In addition to the designated locations, tour celebrities will make surprise stops as the schedule allows.

“The Packers are excited to embark on the 14th annual Tailgate Tour and visit with fans in central, western and northern Wisconsin,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a news release. “We’re proud to be supporting a variety of excellent nonprofit organizations during the tour and joining our fans in making a positive impact in their communities.”

There are opportunities available for local businesses to get involved through sponsorships and by purchasing ads in the souvenir program.

"The Packers don't get any of it, they give it all to us," said Simunich.

According to Simunich, the Boys & Girls Club provides programming for children and teens grades 1-8, which focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership development. It serves over 800 kids a year at its stand-alone club at the Sparta Barney Center and four sites in the Sparta Area School District.

Its main fundraisers include the Sparta Stampede at Butterfest, the House of Shadows, an annual golf outing and its Kampaign for Kids.